CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There have been some greasy fingers around the Cortland area lately, and the City of Cortland Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “on the lookout” for fryer oil thieves.

Cortland PD says that they have information on individuals who have been stealing from local restaurants in the Cortland area but are looking to find more victims.

They urge business owners who may use fryer oil to check their supply and let them know if they have fallen victim to theft.

To contact us about possible oil theft, call Cortland Police at 607-345-3943.