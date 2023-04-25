SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “on the lookout” for 59-year-old James F. Lee.

Lee is an approximately 5’7″ Black male, weighs around 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was 925 Butternut Street in Syracuse.

Lee is wanted by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for Felony Arson 4th.

If you think you know where Lee may be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.