SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 52-year-old, Khinh Le.

Le is wanted by the Syracuse Police Department for failing to provide a 3-year photograph for his Sex Offender Registration that he must maintain for life. His last known address was 154 Mary Street, which he moved to without notifying the police.

Le has been arrested numerous times with 18 prior local arrests and is known for 17 different aliases, most of which use the last name “Le.”

According to Syracuse Police, Le is a sexually violent Level 2 sex offender and is required to maintain his registration for Life.

Le has an active warrant for Sex Offender Registration.

Le is a dark-skinned Asian man who is 5’5″, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Le, contact the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.