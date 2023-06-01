SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Camillus and DeWitt police are asking for your help. DeWitt police are sharing a video of a theft case, and Camillus police are asking you to check doorbell and other security cameras to see if you have video of their most recent car prowlers.

Camillus police reported thefts from unlocked cars and another car got stolen. The vehicles had keys in them.

The thieves looked for easy marks, window shopping in driveways, and trying door handles in the Monte Vista and Starksboro neighborhoods over the Memorial Day weekend.

The stolen vehicle was found in the city of Syracuse.

The thieves rummaged through about half a dozen cars.

A theft case from DeWitt Police

This one happened on March 20, at around 1:30 a.m.

The video sent to NewsChannel 9 shows the moment a red Ram 1500 crew cab truck, with no front plate, pulls into a business on North Court Avenue.

The thieves backed up, stole a trailer and rode off on North Court Avenue.

Watch the video above to get a good look at both the truck and the stolen trailer.

The stolen trailer looked just like the one in the video — a 2022 Sport Haven 18-foot aluminum flatbed.

If you know who was in the truck or can provide information to DeWitt Police, you can send them an email.