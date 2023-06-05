SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On The Lookout” for 23-year-old Steven Rosario of Syracuse.

Rosario is wanted by the Syracuse Police Department for warrants involving carrying a handgun with no permit. His last known address is 339 North Beech Street in Syracuse.

Rosario has one active warrant for Criminal Possession of a Firearm. He also has two prior local arrests.

Rosario is wanted regarding an incident that happened on September 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. on 701 Canal Street in Syracuse.

A victim had called 911 and reported that an unknown male — later identified as Rosario — was sitting in his car parked on Canal Street.

Syracuse Police responded and approached Rosario to see what he was doing when Rosario then pulled a handgun from his waistband and stated something similar to “I was trying to rob someone.”

After Rosario pulled the handgun on the Police, one of the Officers grabbed onto it and took the firearm from Rosario and that’s when Rosario grabbed a knife off the center console of the vehicle.

Officers were able to calm him down and convince him to drop the weapon and get out of the vehicle. He was then issued an appearance ticket to answer for the charge of Criminal Possession of a Firearm as he didn’t have a permit to possess the handgun.

Rosario is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Steven Rosario might be, reach out to the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.