SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two victims were shot in their car and crashed while driving on 690 Eastbound after a suspect allegedly shot into their vehicle while driving.

According to Syracuse Police, a couple was driving on 690 eastbound on Saturday, June 4, around 5:05 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up and starting shooting into their car and shot the driver, who crashed into the Teall Avenue off-ramp barrier.

Syracuse Police and Syracuse Fire Departments were dispatched to the Teall Avenue exit on 690 Eastbound where they found a vehicle unoccupied and heavily damaged, obstructing the Teall Avenue off-ramp.

Shortly after they found a 22-year-old woman — who was the passenger of the crashed vehicle — located nearby with a gunshot wound to her hand, and told police that the 34-year-old male driver was hit by gunfire resulting in their vehicle crashing into the barrier.

She was taken into care by American Medical Response and was transported to Upstate hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the crashed vehicle was also found nearby and had gunshot wounds to the face and arm. He was treated by emergency medical responders with AMR and rushed to Upstate Hospital.

Police say that at the hospital, he was found to have been struck by multiple projectiles. He remains at the hospital and is declared to be in stable condition.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

Anonymous reporting can be rendered through the Syracuse Police Department website by utilizing the tip411 service. To submit a tip, click the “Public Information” tab then select the “Anonymous Tips” tab.