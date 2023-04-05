BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Baldwinsville Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman caught on a surveillance camera at a Baldwinsville gas station after police say she stole a debit card.

Baldwinsville Police is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the suspect involved in a larceny case at the Byrne Dairy gas station at 83 East Genesee Street in the Village of Baldwinsville.

According to Baldwinsville Police, the suspect is a woman who picked up the victim’s debit card off the ground in the parking lot of the gas station.

After leaving the gas station, the woman then used the card several times throughout the day, police say.

The suspect is pictured above as well as the suspect’s car.

Anyone who can identify the pictured suspect or with further information on the larceny please contact the Baldwinsville Police Department at (315) 635-6808.