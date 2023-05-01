SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On The Lookout” for 28-year-old Tyrell Taylor of Syracuse.

Tyrell is wanted by the Syracuse Police Department for a domestic-related assault involving a pregnant woman. His last known address is 221 East Kennedy Street in Syracuse.

Taylor has been arrested numerous times with 10 prior local arrests.

According to Syracuse Police, Taylor was involved in the domestic-related assault on January 11 at 3:30 p.m. when he allegedly threatened to shoot a pregnant victim with a gun, threw several metal rods at her, hitting her side.

Taylor then allegedly punched the victim several times in the head and stomach, knocking her to the ground and kicking her several times to the stomach. The victim was transported to Crouse Hospital for treatment.

Taylor is wanted by the Syracuse Police Department for the following:

Warrant for Assault 2nd degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree

Aggravated Harassment

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Harassment.

Taylor is a Black man who’s 5’7″, weighs 225 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Christopher Spellman might be, reach out to the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.