On This Date: Puppies Trooper and Adam rescued from the highway

(WEMT) – On Dec. 12, 2018, a truck driver and state police rescued two beagles thrown out of a moving car onto I-81 south near Marathon.

The truck driver spotted the two dogs walking together along the ride, one with a severely injured leg.

State Troopers immediately rendered assistance and a State Police K9 handler also arrived on scene and bandaged the injured dog to stop bleeding and splinted its leg while other troopers kept the dog warm in a warming blanket and the truck driver’s sweatshirt.

One of the dogs, now named Trooper, had to have one of his legs amputated due to the severity of his injuries. The other dog, Adam, sustained minor injuries. Adam was named after the truck driver who rescued him.

The Broome County Humane Society took in Adam and Trooper while keeping the community updated on their progress throughout their journey.

Courtesy Broome County Humane Society

After months of rehab and a wide search for a fur-ever home, Trooper and Adam were adopted by a new family.

According to New York State Police, the person responsible for throwing the dogs onto the highway was never found.

According to the truck driver who found Trooper and Adam, the person who threw the dogs was driving an older Dodge Durango, which had rust along the hatch near the bumper area.

Rewards of nearly $16,000 were offered by various organizations shortly after the incident.