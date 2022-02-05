BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after a late night shooting at a Virginia hookah bar Friday.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near the Virginia Tech campus in downtown Blacksburg at Melody Hookah Lounge at 11:53 p.m. Friday night.

Virginia Tech President, Tim Sands, released a statement early Saturday morning saying that one of the five people injured in the shooting was a student at the school.

Blacksburg Transit has suspended their bus service in the town for Saturday, Feb. 5.

Blacksburg Police has not released the identity of any people involved in the shooting, and said a homicide investigation is underway. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area.

Police ask for anyone with information on last night’s shooting to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400.

Police stand by as officers conduct an investigation after a shooting at a business on Main Street in Blacksburg, Va. Saturday, Feb. 5 2022. Authorities in Virginia are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Friday in downtown Blacksburg. Blacksburg Police responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge on Main Street, according to a police statement. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

Police investigate a the scene of a fatal shooting on Main Street in Blacksburg Va. Saturday Feb. 5 2022. The Blacksburg Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg on Friday just before midnight. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

A police officer conducts an investigation after a shooting at Melody Hookah Lounge on Main Street in Blacksburg, Va. Saturday, Feb. 5 2022. Authorities in Virginia are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Friday in downtown Blacksburg. Blacksburg Police responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge on Main Street, according to a police statement. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

Police vehicles block Main Street after a shooting in Blacksburg, Va. Saturday, Feb. 5 2022. Authorities in Virginia are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Friday in downtown Blacksburg. Blacksburg Police responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge on Main Street, according to a police statement. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

