BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m.

According to the BPD, three people were shot inside of the club during an argument. A 21-year-old Buffalo man was declared dead at the scene. The other two victims were reportedly taken by ambulance to local hospitals and were listed as stable.

Club Marcella released a statement to News 4’s Patrick Ryan early Sunday afternoon.

“We are devastated by the horrendous act of violence that occurred last night,” the club said. “We pray for the victim and his family, as well as anyone else impacted by this tragedy. Of course, we are cooperating fully with the police and will continue to do so in every way possible.”

This is the second shooting in recent weeks at the club, as a security guard was shot in the parking lot in the early morning hours of Jan. 29. A City of Buffalo spokesperson told News 4’s Chris Horvatits that shutting down the club is “something that will be reviewed” by the City.

Fillmore District councilmember Mitch Nowakowski released a statement regarding the shooting Sunday morning.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic act of violence that took place at Club Marcella early Sunday morning resulting in the loss of life,” the statement read. “I will continue to work with our local authorities, city officials and community stakeholders to ensure safety in the cobblestone district. Violence has no place in our community and I continue to remain in constant and open communication with Buffalo Police and the owners of Marcella’s as the investigation proceeds.”

Nowakowski joined Wake Up! via phone on Monday morning to further discuss the incident. The interview can be seen below.

BPD asked that anyone with information call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255. News 4 is working on learning more about the incident and will provide updates as they become available.