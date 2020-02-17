One injured in shooting on South College Street

UPDATE: According to Auburn Police, the suspect and the victim know each other. The shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute.
Police ask that you stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
AUBURN, Al (WRBL) – Auburn Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left one person injured.
The shooting occurred just off campus at Evergreen Apartments on South College Street.
According to Auburn Campus Safety, the suspect fled on foot with a handgun.
The suspect is described as a black male, black hoodie, dreads in his 20s.
Police are asking that you avoid the area and call 911 with any info.
