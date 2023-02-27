DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is dead after veering off the road and crashing his SUV into utility poles and trees, according to police.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 26 on Butternut Drive just south of the DeWitt Town Hall.

Police say the driver veered off the road in his Kia, struck two utility poles, and then collided with trees.

Officers approached the car and found the man unconscious. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name is being withheld at this time.

No other people were inside the car at the time of the crash.

DeWitt Police are continuing to investigate the crash. At this time, it is unknown why the vehicle veered off the road.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, the Dewitt Police Department encourages them to contact the Dewitt Police Department at (315) 449-3640 or by

email.

This is a developing story. Stick with NewsChannel 9 on the air and online for updates as we get them.