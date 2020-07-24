One NY town passes law mandating masks, while others grapple with issue

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 28: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo puts on a mask as he is joined by Rosie Perez and Chris Rock at a press conference where the two performers helped to promote coronavirus testing, social distancing and the use of a face mask on May 28, 2020 in New York City. The news conference was held at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in the Flatbush, Brooklyn neighborhood, one of the hardest hit by Covid-19 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW CASTLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was back in mid-April when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order for mask and face covering wearing when social distancing of at least six feet is not possible.

And he continues with the reminders.

“The local governments have to step up and do the enforcement job,” said Cuomo during a briefing. Thursday.

But minus any real enforcement mechanism, local municipalities seem to be at a loss as to how to truly enforce the order. But there have been some efforts to do so.

In a recent Facebook post, the Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner said she was looking into the possibility of a mask wearing law for the Spa City and cited one law that has recently been passed in the Westchester County community of New Castle.

It’s believed to be the first of its kind in New York.

“Why were you able to do this and other communities aren’t? Or they feel like it’s not within their legal bounds to do it?” NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Tucker asked Jeremy Saland, New Castle Deputy Town Supervisor.

“I would argue that no community is incapable of doing this,” he responded. “Whether they want to do this, whether they have the courage to do this, whether their constituents would like to see it happen, that’s a different issue.”

Saland said their own face covering law mirrors the Governor’s executive order. The only difference is that it gives police officers the discretion to hand out fines when they witness someone disregarding the Governor’s directive when social distancing is not possible.

A first-time offender could be fined up to $250 and up to $500 for any subsequent offense after that.

Saland, who is an attorney himself, said the town first sought guidance from the state, their local district attorney and county health department.

“And the research that we have done tells me that we are on strong legal footing,” he added.

But there are plenty of community leaders who feel this is nothing more than governmental overreach. People like Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin, one of Cuomo’s loudest critics.

“People are responsible adults. They have been doing a phenomenal job and to be this heavy handed with people at the exact same time that we have a Governor bragging every day about how well New York is doing, trust the people to do the right thing,” said McLaughlin.

The law in New Castle does not apply to children under the age of 2, and people who are unable to wear a mask due to medical issues are also exempt from the law.

LATEST STORIES: