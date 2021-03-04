One of Cuomo’s accusers releases statement following Governor’s Wednesday briefing

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 26, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. – The New York Stock Exchange, the symbolic heart of Wall Street, reopened its floor Tuesday after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus, with traders donning masks and separated by plexiglas.Stocks surged at the outset of the session following the trademark opening bell, which was presided by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and NYSE officials — all donning masks. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is remaining defiant, apologizing for his behavior surrounding multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, but says he’s not going anywhere.

Cuomo spoke in his first public appearance since three women accused him of sexual harassment. He says he will fully cooperate with an investigation into the allegations being overseen by State Attorney General Letitia James.

Republicans, though, say the apology isn’t enough.

“We have the testimony of brave victims who’ve stepped forward to expose his personality and abuse, people like Ron Kim and like the women who have come forward this week, there is corroborating evidence and we essentially have an admission from the governor on the many claims that he actually did do these things,” said Nick Langworthy, Chair of the NY GOP.

“I certainly never ever meant to offend anyone, or hurt anyone or cause anyone any pain. That is the last thing I would ever want to do,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo added that people need to withhold judgement until all the facts come to light following the independent investigation.

Debra Katz, an attorney for Charlotte Bennett, one of the governor’s accusers, released a statement Wednesday night saying, “The Governor’s press conference was full of falsehoods and inaccurate information, and New Yorkers deserve better. The Governor repeatedly said he never touched anyone inappropriately. Ms. Ruch’s story makes clear that’s not accurate. The Governor repeatedly said he had no idea he made anyone uncomfortable. My client, Charlotte Bennett, reported his sexually harassing behavior immediately to his Chief of Staff and Chief Counsel. We are confident that they made him aware of her complaint and we fully expect that the Attorney General’s investigation will demonstrate that Cuomo administration officials failed to act on Ms. Bennett’s serious allegations or to ensure that corrective measures were taken, in violation of their legal requirements.“Further, as reports are emerging of other staff resigning from the Governor’s office in the wake of his scandals, the people charged with helping him execute the duties of his office are once again bearing the consequences of his actions. If they know anything or have experienced this themselves, we call on them to come forward and report this misconduct.”