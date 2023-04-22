SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 2 through April 8.

One food service failed their inspection:

  • The Hops Spot – 116 Walton Street, Syracuse, NY

The Hops Spot

They had six violations, none in critical condition.

Food not protected in general: In the inspector found thermometers missing from multiple reach-in coolers in the kitchen.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found an employee eating in the kitchen area.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the exterior and interior of the reach-in cooler at Tallman cocktail club bar was not clean.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found the trash room to be full of trash and used cardboard, with receptacles overflowing.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found a dead rat in the basement.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the floors in the walk-in cooler in the basement and the walk-in cooler near the upstairs bar were not clean. They had accumulations of food debris.

Many locations passed their inspections between April 2 and April 8.

You can see the entire list below:

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
317@Montgomery St.317 Montgomery StreetSyracuse4/4/2023
Ali Baba Food Truck4636 Barker Hill RoadOnondaga County4/3/2023
Atlantic Seafood of Baldwinsville69 East Genesee StreetLysander4/4/2023
Big Dip216 North Main StreetClay4/7/2023
Burger King Restaurant #2966300 Thompson RoadDewitt4/6/2023
Chick-fil-A3974 State Route 31Clay4/5/2023
Commons Cafe Commissary310 East Genesee StreetManlius4/6/2023
Dougs Fish Fry Mobile Unit206 West RoadOnondaga County4/4/2023
Dunk & Bright Furniture Company2648 South Salina StreetSyracuse4/4/2023
Dunkin6360 East Taft RoadCicero4/5/2023
Dunkin Donuts34 East Genesee StreetLysander4/4/2023
Erma’s Island484 South Salina StreetSyracuse4/3/2023
First United Methodist Church17 West Genesee StreetLysander4/5/2023
Food Consultants @ Bryant & Stratton953 James StreetSyracuse4/5/2023
Freedom of Espresso128 West Genesee StreetManlius4/5/2023
Hafner’s Country Tavern (Jake)5224 West Taft RoadClay4/7/2023
Huntington Family Centers405 Gifford StreetSyracuse4/5/2023
Il Limone Restaurant7421 Oswego RoadSalina4/4/2023
Kabob House409 Tulip StreetSalina4/5/2023
Local 315 Brewing Co Mobile Unit3160 Warners RoadCamillus4/7/2023
Luna Cafe1001 East Fayette StreetSyracuse4/5/2023
Mamacitas6059 East Taft RoadCicero4/5/2023
Marcellus Lanes4325 Slate Hill RoadMarcellus4/7/2023
McDonald’s Restaurant3207 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt4/4/2023
Mi Casita1614 Lodi StreetSyracuse4/7/2023
Modern Malt7687 Frontage RoadCicero4/5/2023
Onativia United Methodist Church6257 Dodge RoadLafayette4/3/2023
Onondaga County Justice Center555 South State StreetSyracuse4/5/2023
Otisco Fire Department1933 Route 80Otisco4/6/2023
Panera Bread #11073409 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt4/4/2023
Panera Bread #7953815 State Route 31Clay4/5/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Cicero Senior Center5924 Lathrop DriveCicero4/4/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Huntington Family Ce405 Gifford StreetSyracuse4/5/2023
Pizza Hut #39665570 Kinne StreetDewitt4/6/2023
Prime Steakhouse at the Gridley101 East Water StreetSyracuse4/7/2023
Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant510 Oswego StreetSalina4/6/2023
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church210 Hazel StreetSalina4/6/2023
SU Arch Cafe150 Sims DriveSyracuse4/6/2023
SU Dineen Neporent Cafe900 Irving AvenueSyracuse4/6/2023
SU Milton Room Catering721 University AvenueSyracuse4/6/2023
SU Olsten’s Café721 University Avenue, Room 213Syracuse4/6/2023
Sweat Bar & Bistro5791 Widewaters ParkwayDewitt4/4/2023
Sweet Frog8063 Brewerton RoadCicero4/3/2023
Tall Paul’s the Dog Cabin Pushcart105 Parker AvenueSyracuse4/6/2023
Toss ‘n’ Fire Mobile Unit #39388 Woodlawn DriveSalina4/7/2023
Tully Hill Treatment and Recovery5821 Route 80Tully4/5/2023
United Church of Fayetteville310 East Genesee StreetManlius4/6/2023
VFW Post #3146 Mattydale2000 Lemoyne AvenueSalina4/6/2023
Vietnamese Noodle House709 North Main Street, Suite 3Clay4/4/2023
Westvale Fish Cove2130 West Genesee StreetGeddes4/5/2023