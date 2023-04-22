SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 2 through April 8.
One food service failed their inspection:
- The Hops Spot – 116 Walton Street, Syracuse, NY
The Hops Spot
They had six violations, none in critical condition.
Food not protected in general: In the inspector found thermometers missing from multiple reach-in coolers in the kitchen.
Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found an employee eating in the kitchen area.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the exterior and interior of the reach-in cooler at Tallman cocktail club bar was not clean.
Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found the trash room to be full of trash and used cardboard, with receptacles overflowing.
Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found a dead rat in the basement.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the floors in the walk-in cooler in the basement and the walk-in cooler near the upstairs bar were not clean. They had accumulations of food debris.
Many locations passed their inspections between April 2 and April 8.
You can see the entire list below:
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|317@Montgomery St.
|317 Montgomery Street
|Syracuse
|4/4/2023
|Ali Baba Food Truck
|4636 Barker Hill Road
|Onondaga County
|4/3/2023
|Atlantic Seafood of Baldwinsville
|69 East Genesee Street
|Lysander
|4/4/2023
|Big Dip
|216 North Main Street
|Clay
|4/7/2023
|Burger King Restaurant #296
|6300 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|4/6/2023
|Chick-fil-A
|3974 State Route 31
|Clay
|4/5/2023
|Commons Cafe Commissary
|310 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|4/6/2023
|Dougs Fish Fry Mobile Unit
|206 West Road
|Onondaga County
|4/4/2023
|Dunk & Bright Furniture Company
|2648 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|4/4/2023
|Dunkin
|6360 East Taft Road
|Cicero
|4/5/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|34 East Genesee Street
|Lysander
|4/4/2023
|Erma’s Island
|484 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|4/3/2023
|First United Methodist Church
|17 West Genesee Street
|Lysander
|4/5/2023
|Food Consultants @ Bryant & Stratton
|953 James Street
|Syracuse
|4/5/2023
|Freedom of Espresso
|128 West Genesee Street
|Manlius
|4/5/2023
|Hafner’s Country Tavern (Jake)
|5224 West Taft Road
|Clay
|4/7/2023
|Huntington Family Centers
|405 Gifford Street
|Syracuse
|4/5/2023
|Il Limone Restaurant
|7421 Oswego Road
|Salina
|4/4/2023
|Kabob House
|409 Tulip Street
|Salina
|4/5/2023
|Local 315 Brewing Co Mobile Unit
|3160 Warners Road
|Camillus
|4/7/2023
|Luna Cafe
|1001 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|4/5/2023
|Mamacitas
|6059 East Taft Road
|Cicero
|4/5/2023
|Marcellus Lanes
|4325 Slate Hill Road
|Marcellus
|4/7/2023
|McDonald’s Restaurant
|3207 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|4/4/2023
|Mi Casita
|1614 Lodi Street
|Syracuse
|4/7/2023
|Modern Malt
|7687 Frontage Road
|Cicero
|4/5/2023
|Onativia United Methodist Church
|6257 Dodge Road
|Lafayette
|4/3/2023
|Onondaga County Justice Center
|555 South State Street
|Syracuse
|4/5/2023
|Otisco Fire Department
|1933 Route 80
|Otisco
|4/6/2023
|Panera Bread #1107
|3409 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|4/4/2023
|Panera Bread #795
|3815 State Route 31
|Clay
|4/5/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Cicero Senior Center
|5924 Lathrop Drive
|Cicero
|4/4/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Huntington Family Ce
|405 Gifford Street
|Syracuse
|4/5/2023
|Pizza Hut #39665
|570 Kinne Street
|Dewitt
|4/6/2023
|Prime Steakhouse at the Gridley
|101 East Water Street
|Syracuse
|4/7/2023
|Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant
|510 Oswego Street
|Salina
|4/6/2023
|St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
|210 Hazel Street
|Salina
|4/6/2023
|SU Arch Cafe
|150 Sims Drive
|Syracuse
|4/6/2023
|SU Dineen Neporent Cafe
|900 Irving Avenue
|Syracuse
|4/6/2023
|SU Milton Room Catering
|721 University Avenue
|Syracuse
|4/6/2023
|SU Olsten’s Café
|721 University Avenue, Room 213
|Syracuse
|4/6/2023
|Sweat Bar & Bistro
|5791 Widewaters Parkway
|Dewitt
|4/4/2023
|Sweet Frog
|8063 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|4/3/2023
|Tall Paul’s the Dog Cabin Pushcart
|105 Parker Avenue
|Syracuse
|4/6/2023
|Toss ‘n’ Fire Mobile Unit #3
|9388 Woodlawn Drive
|Salina
|4/7/2023
|Tully Hill Treatment and Recovery
|5821 Route 80
|Tully
|4/5/2023
|United Church of Fayetteville
|310 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|4/6/2023
|VFW Post #3146 Mattydale
|2000 Lemoyne Avenue
|Salina
|4/6/2023
|Vietnamese Noodle House
|709 North Main Street, Suite 3
|Clay
|4/4/2023
|Westvale Fish Cove
|2130 West Genesee Street
|Geddes
|4/5/2023