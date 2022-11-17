AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police.

They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There is no danger to the public, police say.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.