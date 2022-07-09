ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating a theft that took place at Harbor Freight on Wednesday, June 22nd, and is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects.

According to the police, the individuals in the images shown here are wanted for the alleged theft of store merchandise and were last seen exiting through the emergency doors. They are believed to have fled in a dark blue colored Volkswagen SUV.

If you know either of these two individuals or have any information regarding the incident that took place on June 22nd, please call Officer M. Gough of the Oneida City Police Department at 315-363-9111 or mgough@oneidacity.com. All calls may remain confidential. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

The case reference number is 22-003691.