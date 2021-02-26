Oneida Co. Executive pitching the idea of Minor League Baseball’s return to the Utica area

PHOENIX, AZ – OCTOBER 02: The diamond is ready for the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 2, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the San Diego Padres 3-2. (Photo by Darin Wallentine/Getty Images)

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is pitching the idea of bringing Minor League Baseball back to Donovan Stadium at Murnane Field.

In a letter to the Toronto Blue Jays, Picente says Oneida County would be great temporary host for Toronto’s Triple-A affiliates the Buffalo Bisons.

“Today, Donovan Stadium at Murnane Field is in excellent condition and could support over 3,000 fans. Our club house facilities, lighting, and parking have all been improved. Most importantly, we have a community that would enthusiastically support a reunion with the Toronto Blue Jays,” write Picente.

In 1977, when the Toronto Blue Jays played their first game as an expansion team in Exhibition Stadium, the Utica Blue Sox were simultaneously introduced to the community in the legendary New York-Penn League. Major League greats Jesse Barrfield, David Wells, Larry Walker, Miguel Cabrera, and Adrian Gonzalez all once donned a Blue Sox jersey. Picente says he saw them play and the community has always been strongly supportive of amateur and professional sports. Picente says its a wonderful part of Oneida County’s history.

“Baseball does indeed mark the time, and the Toronto Blue Jays are a part of our proud sports legacy here in Oneida County. Whether it be as a temporary home or even a brief series, we stand ready to author a new chapter and would welcome the Buffalo Bisons into our community once more.”