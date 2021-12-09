ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released the COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on December 8th.
- 195 new positive cases, 35,211 total.
- 1,980 active positive cases.
- 6.9% positivity rate.
- 1 new COVID-19-related death, 558 total.
- 3,629 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 78 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 49 unvaccinated/29 vaccinated
- 53 at MVHS
- 15 at Rome Health
- 10 out of county
- 16 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- 12 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 12 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 10 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 7 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 0 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 0-12 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 17 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 13 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated
- 63% of the patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.
- The average age of the unvaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 61 years-old.
- The average age of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 71 years-old.
- Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 63% are at least 6 months past full vaccination.
