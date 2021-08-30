Oneida County COVID-19 Update for August 30th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Aug. 29.
- 183* new positive cases, 23,712 total. *(includes 8/27-8/29)
- 8/27: 79
- 8/28: 29
- 8/29: 75
- 590 active positive cases.
- 1* new COVID-19-related death, 437 total. *(includes 6/18-6/20)
- 8/27: 0
- 8/28: 0
- 8/29: 1
- 30 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 22 at MVHS
- 5 at Rome Health
- 3 out of county
- 590 are in mandatory isolation.
- 1,064 are in mandatory quarantine.
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.