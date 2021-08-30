Oneida County COVID-19 Update for August 30th

News
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Aug. 29.

  • 183* new positive cases, 23,712 total. *(includes 8/27-8/29)
    • 8/27: 79
    • 8/28: 29
    • 8/29: 75
  • 590 active positive cases.
  • 1* new COVID-19-related death, 437 total. *(includes 6/18-6/20)
    • 8/27: 0
    • 8/28: 0
    • 8/29: 1
  • 30 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 22 at MVHS
    • 5 at Rome Health
    • 3 out of county
  • 590 are in mandatory isolation.
  • 1,064 are in mandatory quarantine.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories