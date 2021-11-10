Oneida County COVID-19 update for November 10th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Nov. 9.
- 158 new positive cases, 30,398 total.
- 1,097 active positive cases.
- 4.6% positivity rate.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths, 512 total.
- 2,259 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 52 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 34 unvaccinated/18 vaccinated
- 33 at MVHS
- 13 at Rome Health
- 6 out of county
- 12 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- 9 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 6 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 5 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 9 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 4 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.