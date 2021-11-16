Oneida County COVID-19 update for November 16th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Nov. 15.
- 191 new positive cases, 31,270 total.
- 1,361 active positive cases.
- 5.7% positivity rate.
- 1 new COVID-19-related death, 518 total.
- 2,020 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 60 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 40 unvaccinated/20 vaccinated
- 43 at MVHS
- 9 at Rome Health
- 8 out of county
- 18 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- 16 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 11 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 10 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 6 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 2 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 18 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 9 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 10 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- The average age of an unvaccinated patient currently hospitalized is 61 years-old.
- The average age of a vaccinated patient currently hospitalized is 79 years-old.
- Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 90% are more than 6 months past being vaccinated.
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.