Oneida County COVID-19 update for November 16th

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Guards used a chemical agent to quell a group of unruly inmates at the Biscoe Unit state prison on Nov. 7 in Dilley, Texas, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed.

A TDCJ spokesman said the guards had ordered inmates to go to their cells, and they refused. The inmates -- all U.S. citizens -- then broke a window and set fire to a mattress.