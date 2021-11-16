Oneida County COVID-19 update for November 16th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Nov. 15.

  • 191 new positive cases, 31,270 total.
  • 1,361 active positive cases.
  • 5.7% positivity rate.
  • 1 new COVID-19-related death, 518 total.
  • 2,020 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 60 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 40 unvaccinated/20 vaccinated
    • 43 at MVHS
    • 9 at Rome Health
    • 8 out of county
      • 18 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
        • 16 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
      • 11 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 10 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 6 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
        • 2 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
    • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
      • 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 30-39 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 40-49 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 50-59 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 60-69 years-old: 9 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
      • 70-79 years-old: 10 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
      • 80-89 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
      • 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
    • The average age of an unvaccinated patient currently hospitalized is 61 years-old.
    • The average age of a vaccinated patient currently hospitalized is 79 years-old.
    • Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 90% are more than 6 months past being vaccinated.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

