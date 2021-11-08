Oneida County COVID-19 update for November 5th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Nov. 7.
- 333* new positive cases, 30,102 total. *(includes 11/5-11/7)
- 11/5: 140
- 11/6: 128
- 11/7: 65
- 975 active positive cases.
- 4.3% positivity rate.
- 1* new COVID-19-related death, 510 total. *(includes 11/5-11/7)
- 11/5: 1
- 11/6: 0
- 11/7: 0
- 1,846 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 58 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 36 unvaccinated/22 vaccinated
- 31 at MVHS.
- 17 at Rome Health.
- 10 out of county.
- 11 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- 10 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 5 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 5 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 9 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 4 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
- 11 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 30-39 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/8 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.