Oneida County COVID-19 update for November 5th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Nov. 7.

  • 333* new positive cases, 30,102 total. *(includes 11/5-11/7)
    • 11/5: 140
    • 11/6: 128
    • 11/7: 65
  • 975 active positive cases.
  • 4.3% positivity rate.
  • 1* new COVID-19-related death, 510 total. *(includes 11/5-11/7)
    • 11/5: 1
    • 11/6: 0
    • 11/7: 0
  • 1,846 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 58 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 36 unvaccinated/22 vaccinated
    • 31 at MVHS.
    • 17 at Rome Health.
    • 10 out of county.
      • 11 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
        • 10 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 5 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 5 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 9 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
        • 4 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
  • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
    • 30-39 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 40-49 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 50-59 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
    • 60-69 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
    • 70-79 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
    • 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/8 vaccinated
    • 90-99 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

