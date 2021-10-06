Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 6th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Since March 2020 NEWS10 has monitored the number of COVID cases in the Capital Region, later adding Essex, Bennington, and Berkshire counties. Most of the counties regularly reported new and the total number of cases.

Some counties still report regularly although less frequently than they did at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. When county information is unavailable, NEWS10 gets totals from the New York State COVID-19 Workbook.