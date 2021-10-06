Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 6th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Oct. 5.

  • 142 new positive cases, 27,099 total.
  • 1,067 active positive cases.
  • 4.3% positivity rate.
  • No new COVID-19-related deaths, 476 total.
  • 1,918 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 63 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 49 unvaccinated/14 vaccinated
    • 40 at MVHS
    • 11 at Rome Health
    • 12 out of county
      • 15 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
        • 14 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 7 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 7 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 13 of total hospitalized are in long-term care facilities.
        • 6 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
    • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
      • 12-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 20-29 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 30-39 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 50-59 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 60-69 years-old: 15 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
      • 70-79 years-old: 12 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
      • 80-89 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
      • 90-99 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

