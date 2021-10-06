Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 6th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Oct. 5.
- 142 new positive cases, 27,099 total.
- 1,067 active positive cases.
- 4.3% positivity rate.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths, 476 total.
- 1,918 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 63 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 49 unvaccinated/14 vaccinated
- 40 at MVHS
- 11 at Rome Health
- 12 out of county
- 15 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- 14 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 7 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 7 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 13 of total hospitalized are in long-term care facilities.
- 6 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 12-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 20-29 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 15 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 12 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.