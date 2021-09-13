Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 13th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Sept. 12.
- 224* new positive cases, 24,727 total. *(includes 9/10-9/12)
- 9/10: 117
- 9/11: 52
- 9/12: 55
- 742 active positive cases.
- 5.4% positivity rate.
- 4* new COVID-19-related deaths, 447 total. *(includes 9/10-9/12)
- 9/10: 1
- 9/11: 1
- 9/12: 2
- 1,142 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 49 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 37 unvaccinated/12 vaccinated.
- 32 at MVHS.
- 11 at Rome Health.
- 6 out of county.
- 14 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- 10 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated.
- 9 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 7 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated.
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.