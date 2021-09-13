Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 13th

News
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Sept. 12.

  • 224* new positive cases, 24,727 total. *(includes 9/10-9/12)
    • 9/10: 117
    • 9/11: 52
    • 9/12: 55
  • 742 active positive cases.
  • 5.4% positivity rate.
  • 4* new COVID-19-related deaths, 447 total. *(includes 9/10-9/12)
    • 9/10: 1
    • 9/11: 1
    • 9/12: 2
  • 1,142 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 49 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 37 unvaccinated/12 vaccinated.
    • 32 at MVHS.
    • 11 at Rome Health.
    • 6 out of county.
      • 14 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
        • 10 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated.
      • 9 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 7 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories