Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 14th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Sept. 13.

  • 79 new positive cases, 24,806 total.
  • 724 active positive cases.
  • 4.6% positivity rate.
  • 1 new COVID-19-related death, 448 total.
  • 1,151 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 53 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 34 unvaccinated/19 vaccinated.
    • 36 at MVHS
    • 12 at Rome Health
    • 5 out of county
      • 13 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
        • 9 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
      • 8 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 6 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
    • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
      • 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 30-39 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 40-49 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 50-59 years-old: 11 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
      • 60-69 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
      • 70-79 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
      • 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
      • 90-99 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

