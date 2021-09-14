Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 14th

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Thomas Bovaird, 21, has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly kidnapping, torturing, and killing Juan Jose Gotay. The arrest is in connection to the large New York State Police presence at two homes on 427 Partridge St. and 319 West Ave in Elmira on May 5.

Disclaimer: the following details may be disturbing for some readers.