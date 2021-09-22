Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 21st

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Sept. 21.
- 94 new positive cases, 25,640 total.
- 989 active positive cases.
- 67% of reported positive cases from 9/1 to 9/7 were unvaccinated.
- 71% of reported positive cases from 9/8 to 9/14 were unvaccinated.
- 72% of reported positive cases from 9/15 to 9/21 were unvaccinated.
- 4.6% positivity rate.
- Total infection by age (percentages rounded):
- 11% are 0-17 years-old
- 43% are 18-44 years-old
- 29% are 45-64 years-old
- 9% are 65-74 years-old
- 8% are 75+ years-old
- Current average age: 36 years-old
- Total infection by gender (percentages rounded):
- 50% female
- 48% male
- 3 new COVID-19-related deaths, 463 total.
- 1,489 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 51 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 33 unvaccinated/18 vaccinated
- 33 at MVHS
- 6 at Rome Health
- 12 out of county
- 15 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- 13 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 9 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 7 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 0-12 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 20-29 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/8 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 66% of Oneida County residents have their first dose of vaccine.
- 61% of Oneida County residents are fully vaccinated.
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.