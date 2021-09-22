Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 21st

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Business administration major at Jefferson Community college, Omar A. Gonzalez Sanchez, is just one student that has been named a 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar, an honor that comes with a $1,000 scholarship.

Sanchez is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa, an organization that partners with the scholarship program to provide hard-working students with funds that make affording their continued learning easier. Students are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential.