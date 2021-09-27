Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 24th – 26th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Sept. 26.
- 261* new positive cases, 26,143 total. *(includes 9/24-9/26)
- 9/24: 98
- 9/25: 73
- 9/26: 90
- 1,008 active positive cases.
- 4.3% positivity rate.
- 4* new COVID-19-related deaths, 469 total. *(includes 9/24-9/26)
- 9/24: 0
- 9/25: 0
- 9/26: 4
- 1,566 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 58 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 42 unvaccinated/16 vaccinated
- 34 at MVHS.
- 12 at Rome Health.
- 12 out of county.
- 15 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- 12 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 7 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 7 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 20-29 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 9 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 13 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.