Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 24th – 26th

News
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Sept. 26.

  • 261* new positive cases, 26,143 total. *(includes 9/24-9/26)
    • 9/24: 98
    • 9/25: 73
    • 9/26: 90
  • 1,008 active positive cases.
  • 4.3% positivity rate.
  • 4* new COVID-19-related deaths, 469 total. *(includes 9/24-9/26)
    • 9/24: 0
    • 9/25: 0
    • 9/26: 4
  • 1,566 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 58 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 42 unvaccinated/16 vaccinated
    • 34 at MVHS.
    • 12 at Rome Health.
    • 12 out of county.
      • 15 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
        • 12 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
      • 7 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 7 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
  • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
    • 20-29 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 30-39 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 40-49 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 50-59 years-old: 9 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
    • 60-69 years-old: 13 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
    • 70-79 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
    • 80-89 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
    • 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories