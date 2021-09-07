Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 7th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Sept. 6.

  • 267* new positive cases, 24,262 total. *(includes 9/3-9/6)
    • 9/3: 82
    • 9/4: 64
    • 9/5: 49
    • 9/6: 72
  • 742 active positive cases.
  • 4.1% positivity rate.
  • 2* new COVID-19-related deaths, 439 total. *(includes 9/3-9/6)
    • 9/3: 1
    • 9/4: 0
    • 9/5: 1
    • 9/6: 0
  • 1,204 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 52 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 40 unvaccinated/12 vaccinated.
    • 37 at MVHS.
    • 9 at Rome Health.
    • 6 out of county.
      • 11 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
        • 9 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated.
      • 6 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 5 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated.
    • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
      • 20-29 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated.
      • 30-39 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated.
      • 40-49 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated.
      • 50-59 years-old: 11 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated.
      • 60-69 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated.
      • 70-79 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated.
      • 80-89 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated.
      • 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

