Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 7th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Lack of broadband coverage, funding for research/programs, as well as lack of appointments to the Adirondack Park Agency Board and the Adirondack Road Salt Reduction Task Force are all highlighted in a recently released report from the Adirondack Council.

The report rounds up state and local actions that do or do not help protect the Adirondacks forest, waterways, and other environments. It also tackles some challenges for people living in the Adirondacks like broadband coverage and cell phone service.