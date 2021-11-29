Oneida County Health Department holding ‘Rabies Vaccination Clinic’ in December

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Health Department (OCHD) will be hosting a rabies vaccination clinic in December.

The event will take place:

• December 15, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to -7:00 p.m. at the Town of Trenton Municipal Center

“Vaccinating pets against rabies is important to the safety of our community and we will continue to provide this service while following COVID-19 health protocols,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr.

Appointments are required for clinics and can be made by calling 315-798-5064 or online at https://www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic. Pets will receive a one-year certificate if no prior proof of rabies is shown. A $10 donation per pet is requested to help with costs. The following guidelines will be in place at each location:

• Masks will be required then transferring your pet to staff.

• Dogs must be kept on a leash and cats need to be in a carrier or laundry basket.

• No exams will be given.

Rabies is a deadly disease that affects the brain and kills both animals and humans. Animals pass the virus when the infected animal bites. Any mammal can get rabies, but bats, skunks, foxes and raccoons are most common. Without quick treatment, the rabies virus can lead to death. Last year, the county Health Department investigated 551 cases of human or pet contact with a variety of potentially rabid animals including bats, foxes, skunks, cats, raccoons and even a cow. 16 animals were lab-confirmed positive for rabies. Fortunately, rabies is also almost 100 percent preventable for your pets if they are vaccinated.

“The best protection against rabies is vaccination,” said Dr. Daniel W. Gilmore, Ph.D., MPH, Director of Health. “People should take all of the proper steps to protect themselves and their pets from this deadly viral disease.”

In addition to pet vaccination, Gilmore recommends the following:

• Do not touch or feed wild or unknown animals.

• Do not touch dead or sick animals.

• Learn the signs of rabies in animals.

• Seek immediate medical attention if you have contact with an animal you think may be rabid.

• Call animal control to remove all stray animals from your neighborhood since these animals may be unvaccinated or ill.

• Report all animal bites to the county Health Department

For the safety of pets and the convenience of county residents, the county Health Department offers rabies vaccination clinics throughout the year in various community locations. Last year, OCHD vaccinated 249 pets.

Additional clinic dates and locations will be announced in the near future. All cats, dogs, and ferrets three months or older must have a current rabies vaccination, even if they stay indoors. Dogs and cats must receive a rabies vaccination at three months old, one year, and then once every three years. Ferrets must receive a rabies vaccination every year.

For more information on Rabies Prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064 or log onto our website at https://www.ocgov.net//oneida/envhealth/MosquitoesTicksRabies.