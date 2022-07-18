ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Health Department (OCHD) has released a statement reminding parents and child guardians that it is time to make sure their kids are ready for the upcoming school year with the required up-to-date immunizations.

“Vaccines are crucial to public health”, said Daniel W. Gilmore, Ph. D., MPH. “They not only protect the individual, but they stop the spread of disease throughout the entire community”.

According to county health officials, making sure our children are up to date with their vaccines should be high on the “to do” list. Children in grades pre-K through 12 are required to be immunized for school in New York State within the first 14 days of school or face possible exclusion or expulsion. The only exemptions considered would be due to medical reasons. If children are unvaccinated or overdue, they are required to have the first dose within 14 days and have a plan to complete the required doses follow-up doses.

Parents can contact their children’s pediatricians/providers to make sure they have met all requirements for school and to make an appointment if needed. Vaccines are also available at the Oneida County Health Department by appointment only by calling 315-798-5747. For more information about hours, please visit https://www.ocgov.net//oneida/health/LocationsContactUs.

Vaccinations are safe and effective and provide immunity against serious health diseases, including some that are life-threatening. They are studied through a team of medical and public health experts, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), who review data and make recommendations including who should receive the vaccines, when they would best be received and how many doses offer the best protection.

For more information about vaccines, you can visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/, as well as the New York State health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/prevention/immunization/.