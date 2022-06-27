STITTVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Health Department has reported that a man and dog were exposed to rabies by a raccoon in Stittville on June 23rd. The exposed human reportedly received a post-exposure prophylaxis shot and the dog received a rabies booster shot.

The Health Department is reminding residents of the county that indoor pets and other animals, especially bats, are still susceptible to rabies and can carry the disease into your home. Indoor and outdoor dogs, cats, and ferrets must stay up to date with all rabies vaccinations per NYS law.

Signs of rabies include:

Animal acting strangely

Animal acting mad

Animal acting shy – the animal may get unusually close

Drooling or foaming from the mouth

Individuals who see a wild or stray animal showing signs of rabies should not approach it and stay away. If any animal is acting strangely residents should call their local animal control officer for help.

Anyone interested in vaccinating their pets is to make an appointment by calling 315-798-5064 or online. The Oneida County Health Department has scheduled Rabies Vaccination Clinics throughout the year in the following locations:

July 26, 2022, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Vienna Town Garage.

August 22, 2022, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Rome Kennedy Arena.

October 7, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Town of Trenton Offices.

More information on Rabies Prevention can be found by contacting the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064 or on their website.