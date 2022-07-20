ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Health Department and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up together and are giving away free car seats to the public.

There are three dates remaining this summer at the Deerfield Fire Station located at 5476 Trenton Rd in Utica:

Thursday, August 18th from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm

Thursday, September 1st from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm

Wednesday, September 21st from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm

The car seats are provided free, but by appointment only and you must meet eligibility requirements. Your child must be present and/or you must be expected to deliver within 3 months. Your vehicle is also required to be present in order for the car seat to be installed.

If you would like to make an appointment, please call 315-798-5229 or email CarSeatSafety@ocgov.net