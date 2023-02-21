ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Oneida County has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for mailing a threatening letter.

The suspect, 39-year-old Richard Hileman of Marcy N.Y. was arrested and sentenced for mailing a threatening letter to a woman who lived in Ballston Spa, New York.

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), made the announcement Tuesday, February 21 after Hileman was sentenced.

As part of his previous guilty plea, Hileman admitted that on September 3, 2021, he mailed a letter to a woman who lived in Ballston Spa, New York. Hileman threatened the woman to not to end her personal relationship with him or he would harm her, even after getting out of jail if he were to go.

Hileman wrote, in part, “I have 2 different guns and a vest . . .” and “I told you before if you left me someone will pay people don’t really know me once I set my mind it’s set if you contact anyone it will not be nice [sic].” Hileman further wrote, in part, “. . . if you contact the jail or police your lovely kids won’t have a mother I swear on my dead son they can’t keep me forever I’ll get out one day [sic][.]”

Once Hileman is released after 30 months, he will have an extra three years of supervised release to follow his term of incarceration as imposed by Chief United States District Judge Brenda K. Sannes.

The FBI and the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s Office of Special Investigation investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Belliss prosecuted the case.