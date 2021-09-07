Oneida County Overdose Response Team Issues Tainted Drug Warning

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This past Saturday there were two deaths in the City of Utica from Cocaine related overdoses. The Oneida County Overdose Response Team believes that the circumstances surrounding these two deaths indicate that the Cocaine used may have been laced with Fentanyl.

Oneida County Health Director Daniel Gilmore says that it is clear that street market for drugs is changing and that dealers are supplementing their product to increase their supplies. Gilmore urges that if you or one of your loved ones use Cocaine you should assume that the drug being used is laced with Fentanyl. There have been six Fentanyl related deaths in Oneida County.

The two that occurred in Utica this past Saturday are not counted among them. Officials are waiting for toxicology reports to confirm their suspicions. The county Overdose Response Team is urging the public to call 211 or ACR health at 315-793-0661 to connect with a local healthcare provider for harm reduction resources like Fentanyl Detection Kits and Narcan.