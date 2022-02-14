ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida county is getting a $500,000 grant to help in the battle against drug overdoses. The grant was awarded from the National Association of county and city health officials and the CDC.

The Oneida County Health Department is one of only 13 agencies in the country to get such an award. County Executive Anthony Picente says that the money will be used to fund efforts of the Oneida County Opioid Task Force and their work in reducing overdose deaths in the county.

Those efforts are a partnership with the county and other agencies including ACR and the upstate family health center. Together they provide treatment against opioid abuse.