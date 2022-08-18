UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th.

Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an abandoned camper on Old River Rd in the Town of Marcy.

After investigation, officers learned that the camper was stolen from a nearby building. When it could no longer be towed, it was left on the side of the road.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the NYS Police Criminal Investigation Unit then performed a lengthier investigation, the results of which determined that two men, 31-year-old James L. Collazo of Rome and 37-year-old Joseph M. Murray of Marcy were allegedly responsible for the theft.

As a result, both Collazo and Murray have been arrested and charged with the following:

Grand larceny in the Third Degree

Collazo was booked on Wednesday, August 10th, and was then released following arraignment.