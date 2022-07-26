UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman has been charged after allegedly parking in a crosswalk outside of the Oneida County Office Building and then driving away while speaking to a deputy with her young children as passengers.

Around 11:37 am on Friday, deputies responded to a traffic complaint near the 800 block of Park Avenue involving a vehicle that was parked on the pedestrian crosswalk and blocking the flow of traffic.

The deputies learned that 34-year-old Amanda M. Schorer of Utica allegedly parked a Chrysler Pacifica in the crosswalk and left it there unattended while she went to get documents from inside the Oneida County Office Building.

While further investigating on the scene, deputies determined that Schorer did not have proper car seats in her vehicle for her two young child passengers. Officers gave Schorer the chance to get proper car seats before leaving the premises, but she allegedly disregarded that opportunity.

While a deputy was at her vehicle’s open driver’s side door speaking with her, Schorer then allegedly placed the vehicle into drive, turned left, and drove away, forcing the deputy into the road on Park Ave.

On July 25th, Amanda M. Schorer was found and taken into custody without incident. She has been charged with the following:

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Reckless Endangerment (Class D Felony)

Schorer has been issued a ticket to appear in from of the Utica City Court in the future.