ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, May 25th, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office released a statement following the events that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Texas on Tuesday.

After the murder of 18 children and 1 teacher in Texas, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says they will be increasing their presence in school zones in an effort to prevent a shooting tragedy from occurring at our local schools.

“All of us at the Sheriff’s Office understand it is very hard to process the tragic events that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Texas. The members of the Sheriff’s Office are made up of Mothers, Fathers, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Brothers, and Sisters – this is also our worst fear.

Please understand that there is currently no known threat in our area schools. Out of an abundance of caution, you will see more Sheriff’s Office members around our schools.

They may be in marked cars in uniform or unmarked cars in suits. We are notifying the public to not raise concern or anxiety over their presence, so please know they are there as a support to you, your children, the teachers, and the school administrators.”- Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol

