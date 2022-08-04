CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd.

According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M. Golbach-Higgins of Camden was driving east on a 2005 Polaris Sportsman on Jones Road in the Town of Camden when she lost control and hit a tree. She and a juvenile passenger were ejected from the ATV in the process.

Kaila was transported to Rome Hospital and treated for minor injuries. The juvenile passenger has not been reported to have any injuries at this time.

Kaila was issued several traffic citations and is scheduled to appear in front of the Camden Town Court in the future.