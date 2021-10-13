Oneida County Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘Assassination Threat’ phone/text Scam

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a new phone and text scam has been circulating recently that is raising more alarm than usual with residents in the area.

If you receive a phone call or a text message from someone that you do not know, and they claim to have been hired to assassinate you DO NOT PANIC. This is the scenario that the OCSO says victims of these recent scams are experiencing. The unknown callers go on to claim that they “have a conscience and would be willing to spare your life if you pay them a ransom fee.”

Actual personal information of the victims is being disclosed as well, such as home address and this is causing and a great deal of concern with people involved. Investigators believe this information is being obtained by the scammers through internet searches.

The OCSO strongly recommends that if you or anyone you know receives a call like this not to panic or respond in anyway. DO NOT CLICK on any links within the text messages that they send you and NEVER provide any personal banking or financial information to anyone over the phone or in a text message.

Please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (315) 736-0141 if you receive one of these calls or messages to file a report.