Home test kits soon to be available through libraries in the county

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County will hold free drive-thru COVID testing on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Harts Hill Inn on Clinton Street in Whitesboro. The testing is scheduled for 12:00PM until 5:00PM on Wednesday.

The county will also be conducting tests at its drive-thru site at Griffiss Airport in Rome on Wednesday from 9:00AM until 5:00PM and on Saturday from 10:00AM until 1:00PM.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced that the county has given 1,000 COVID home test kits to the Mid-York Library System for them to be given away, free, at more than 20 libraries across the county. Details on that distribution will be released soon.