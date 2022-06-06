ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an Oneida Castle man has been given multiple charges after injuring a woman during a domestic dispute in Rome on June 6th.

Around 12:30 am on Monday, deputies arrived at the Rome Motel located at 8257 Turin Road after reports of a domestic dispute between a woman and 40-year-old Jason Roache of Oneida Castle. The victim claimed that the dispute became physical and Roache allegedly injured her head and neck and then fled the scene.

Deputies later found Roache at his residence and took him into custody without incident. He has been charged with the following:

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Class A Misdemeanor)

Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation)

Roache is currently being held at the County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.