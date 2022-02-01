ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida City Police Department have announced the arrest of two individuals in the vandalism of the Little Free Pantry that happened on the night of January 24. Timothy Hess, 23, and Devin Geary, 19, have both been arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the third-degree.

You can watch the video of the vandalism below:

Oneida Police report that this is the third time that the Little Free Pantry has been vandalized in the last two years.

The Little Free Pantry is a small unlocked cupboard that Oneida community members stock with food that anyone can use, with no questions asked. It sits in Higinbotham Park across from the post office on Farrier Avenue.

The City of Oneida Police Department also thanked the community members who contribute to the Little Free Pantry in a release, sharing that the Little Free Pantry exemplifies what the Oneida community stands for. Oneida Police also encourages anyone who witnesses a suspected crime or has information about past crimes to call them at (315) 363-2323.