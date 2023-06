SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced Tuesday, June 27 that Oneida Shores Beach in Cicero is closed for swimming.

The reason for the closure is due to high levels of E. coli.

Swimming is prohibited at the beach until testing indicates that the water is safe for swimming.

This does not impact the other operations at Oneida Shores.

Onondaga County Parks reminds the public that Jamesville Beach is a good alternative to cool off.