Oneonta girl one of 12 kids selected for culinary scholarship program

ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Samara Miller loves cooking! Through her competitive culinary scholarship she’s been able to learn skills way beyond the kitchen.

Of the more than thousand applicants, Miller was selected as one of 12 kids across the US selected for the Raddish Kids culinary Scholarship program which was created for kids passionate about cooking and whose families have been impacted by COVID-19.

She has loved cooking and baking from a young age and was excited to take her skills to the next level through the program.

The scholarship program includes a monthly virtual cooking class with a Raddish culinary coach, an annual subscription to Raddish Kids, a $500 grocery stipend and a year’s supply of butter.

Samara’s father lost his job in 2020 and Samara herself lost the opportunity to attend a STEM Camp in NYC for which she had been nominated.

Through Raddish Kids, Samara has learned key culinary skills, kitchen safety and is becoming a much more adventurous eater.