Oneonta Mayoral Race: Democratic Candidate

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Councilman Mark Drnek, who is currently representing the 8th ward is running for Mayor of Oneonta. He says his reason for running is wanting to expand on the work he has done as councilman.

“We are just on the cusp of transforming Oneonta so it seemed a good time to jump in with the vision that I typically bring to things and with all the work that has been done,” said Drnek.

Drnek has represented the 8th ward throughout the pandemic, which he feels has brought people together and will allow them to solve other issues. If elected, he wants to focus on recreation in the community and bringing in new residents.

“So, we are going to be doubling down on quality of life on entertainment on recreation and all the things that already make Oneonta such a great place to live make it a better place to live and an easier space for us to market to and we can expand our downtown with the potential creation of an entertainment district. That has our performing arts center as its anchor,” said Drnek.

One of the issues he wants to address is a growing distrust in what the facts are in government.

“That for me is going to be one of the primary hurdles and it’s a challenge and we will address it early on and if we can do that its going to be a whole lot easier to engage in dialogue that winds up respectful and brings us closer and ultimately a problem solving solution,” said Drnek.