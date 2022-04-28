ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A Middle School student from Oneonta has won first place in the ‘Kids Safe Online’ cyber security awareness poster contest and will now have her artwork featured nationally.

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS) and the Multi-State Information Sharing & Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) have announced that 8th grader Madelyn from Oneonta Middle School is getting national recognition for ‘highlighting the dangers lurking online’ with her creative artwork in the upcoming 2023 MS-ISAC Cybersecurity Awareness Calendar.

“Cybersecurity is more than just about protecting data and systems. It is also about protecting another invaluable, irreplaceable resource—our children,” said Karen Sorady, CIS Vice President of MS-ISAC Member Engagement. “We’re so incredibly proud of these contest winners who, through their creativity, are reminding us of the importance of promoting smart choices online among the next generation.”

Madelyn’s design will be made into a poster, as well as the cover of the 2023 calendar, which will be distributed to schools around the nation with the goal of raising awareness about the dangers kids face online every day. The artwork illustrates issues like cyberbullying, safe ways to use social media, how to deal with strangers, and the best ways to protect yourself from cybersecurity dangers.