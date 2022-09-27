ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police want to identify suspects in a theft that occurred at the Walmart in Oneonta on September 24th and are asking the public for assistance.

On Saturday, troopers arrived at the Walmart on State Route 23 to investigate the theft of a stolen cellphone and wallet. The two items were accidentally left in the women’s restroom around 2:00 pm. When the victim realized she left them behind, she returned to find they were missing.

The stolen items were later found at the Grand Union on Commons Drive in the Town of Hartwick. The money that was inside the wallet was gone.

If you know the identity of the individuals shown here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact the NYSP at 607-561-7400 and reference case#: 11064741. Police believe they may have information about a theft. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.